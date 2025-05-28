Family, community rallying for 12-year-old's recovery after near-drowning in hot tub

LEHI, Utah — A 12-year-old is recovering in the hospital after almost drowning in a hot tub in Eagle Mountain on Friday night.

Jason Thorpe had graduated from 6th grade earlier in the day. The celebrations took a turn later that evening.

“He was in a hot tub, they found him face down and grabbed him,” said Jason’s dad, Jesse Thorpe.

Jesse said the kids were trying to see who could hold their breath the longest underwater when Jason almost drowned. Thankfully, one of the moms, who is also a nurse, stepped in and did CPR.

“Definitely a godsend for our son that she was there and did that, because if she wouldn’t have done that, this would be a different story,” Jesse said.

Officials urge residents to take CPR training after off-duty nurse saves child in Eagle Mountain

Jason is getting better, but it’s a slow process. He is at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi.

“He’s still in bed. We're not out of the woods quite yet, but for the most part, he's doing a lot better,” Jesse said.

Jesse also said lots of people have been reaching out to check on Jason. He says it’s been overwhelming, but also heartwarming.

“He’s just an all-around joy,” said Jesse. “The biggest thing is he is very lovable. His heart is huge and he wants to be helpful anytime he can."

But the family’s spirits are high — thanks to people like Jason’s teacher, Karen Jensen

“Kids matter — that’s what we do as teachers,” explained Jensen. “These kids, we spend every single day with them, they become like our own, and I know that his classmates care so much about him.”

Along with other parents and students on Tuesday, they made posters and cards for Jason.

"It lifted my heart, my spirit. I just feel so much better,” said Jensen, seeing the turnout of people who just wanted to be there for Jason and make him feel loved.

And they all hope this doesn't happen again.

"I’m hoping the kids will be able to take a safety lesson from this and step back and go, okay, let’s think twice,” said Jensen.

There’s also a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses, which can be found HERE.