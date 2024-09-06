Family of murdered 2-year-old Clinton girl speaks out as killer may be released from prison

CLINTON, Utah — The family of a murdered 2-year-old Clinton girl is processing the possibility her killer could be released from prison.

Back in 1980, 15-year-old John P. Miller kidnapped, sexually abused, and murdered Anne "Annie" Hoskisson.

"The first thing I honestly remember is my dad running to me in the yard and saying, 'I can't find Annie,'" said Janice Hoskisson Guerra, Annie's older sister. "I had a lot of survivor's remorse because I was like 'you're the older sister.'"

After forty-four years in prison, Miller could get out under a compassionate release.

The recommendation came from the Division of Correctional Health Services. Director Marc Wisner said they only give the medical opinion under a set standard. It's up to the parole board to make the final decision.

"We are just one piece of a compassionate release. That's it, one piece," said Wisner. "Many other things go into it. Risk assessment, the crimes, all sort of things."

Miller's attorney tells FOX 13 News that the 60-year-old suffered a stroke this year and is partially paralyzed. He can't speak and can't understand speech.

"This is a serious medical concern and the capacity to handle the concern here in the prison does not exist or not for a long-term period," explained Wisner.

He said Miller's case is part of a bigger problem of a growing number of sick inmates and a lack of facility resources to take care of them.

"What are we going to do if they cannot be released? Are we going to grow capacity in the prison? And if so, who funds that? Who works that?" asked Wisner.

Annie's sister said her family's feelings are conflicted about Miller's possible release. After four decades of healing, they're choosing compassion over anger and revenge.

"Let him have the comforts he needs for his final days as long as everyone is safe," said Hoskisson Guerra.

"It feels so much better to forgive," she said. "It feels like that's the best way to honor my sister."