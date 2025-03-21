Farr West community calls for change at dangerous intersection

FARR WEST, Utah — A community in Weber County is trying to bring about change in an intersection they worry is dangerous. Parents and a local crossing guard are trying to make improvements to 2700 N and 2000 W.

"Like to help the community and be where I can,” said Larry Antunez. He is a crossing guard in Farr West and helps kids in the mornings and evenings as they get to and from the school.

Not all heroes wear capes – Antunez is one of them. He wears his safety vest and has his stop sign in hand. "This is a very busy intersection, speeds are way too high."

With an elementary school and junior high close by, Antunez said he helps lots of kids cross the street at this busy intersection. He’s scared for himself and the kids walking here.

"Sometimes, I feel helpless because I can’t help them 100%.”

He wears a body cam and posts about some of his close calls. He got the attention of parents like Emily Shupe, who want to make change.

"Our kids are the most important thing that we have,” said Shupe. “Being able to access safe ways to get to school should be of top of everyone's lists.”

She got on Thursday night's Farr West city council meeting agenda and voiced some of her concerns.

"Concerns about the safety of this intersection have been brought up by the community, administration of Farr West elementary for years,” added Shupe.

Others joining her asking for change. Even though this is a UDOT intersection, they help the city can do something.

"Reducing the speed will make a huge difference in fatal accident rates at this intersection,” said Shupe at the podium. “If we are unable to reduce speed, implementing an advance warning flash would help notify drivers that they are approaching a red light."

UDOT tells FOX13 they are considering reducing the speed limit at that intersection.

There were also suggestions of adding flags to cross and educating drivers that this intersection has a zebra crosswalk - which means that you can’t drive into it if there is someone crossing.

City council members want to do something about it, with state partners. "These are great ideas that we can take to them, and I think we should,” said Assistant Mayor, Boyd Ferrin. “We are going to need the public's support behind this. So your voice here tonight is very important.”

And for Antunez, he will keep doing this part, one step at a time. “Treat it like your kids were going to school.”