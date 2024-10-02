Fatal crash involving motorcycle closes intersection in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A crash that killed a motorcyclist has shut down an intersection in Provo. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Provo Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 800 North and 500 West. A motorcyclist was traveling south on the road when a car made a left in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle struck the vehicle and the motorcyclist had to be taken to the hospital. He would die from his injuries.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say they have put in diversions around the intersection while their investigation continues. The intersection will be closed for the next 45 minutes to an hour.