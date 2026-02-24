Fire a Woods Cross landscaping company expected to burn for several more hours

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A fire at a Woods Cross landscaping company has been burning since late Monday night, and officials say they expect it to burn for several more hours. However, they say no structures are threatened by the fire.

Jeff Larsen, the Deputy Chief for South Davis Fire, says they were first alerted to the fire just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The blaze is happening in the area of 500 South.

According to Larsen, the fire is deep inside a mulch pile at the business. Currently, their only concerns are the smoke that is visible, as the fire itself is contained.

What caused the fire isn't known at this time. About 30 firefighters are at the scene to control the fire.

Larsen says people can expect the fire department to be out there for several hours.