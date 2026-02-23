Murray man facing felony arson charges for fire at apartment complex

MURRAY, Utah — A Salt Lake County man is facing felony aggravated arson charges after prosecutors said he intentionally started a fire that cause $250,000 in damage to a Murray apartment complex.

William Fordyce was charged on Friday and faces first-degree felony aggravated arson, one charge of second-degree felony property damage greater than $5,000, one charge of criminal trespass, failure to stop at the command of police, possession of a controlled substance, and interfering with a peace officer.

According to the Salt Lake District Attorney's office, on February 18, firefighters were called to a fire at 4374 South State Street. Firefighters had to evacuate the building and determined the source of the fire to be apartment 619, where Fordyce lives.

Investigators state they found a paperback book with combustible materials, which had been ignited, protruding from the vent of a dryer. Fire investigators later determined that the placement of the material was inconsistent with normal or accidental conditions.

Prosecutors say Fordyce was located by police as he was running from the scene. The officers told him to stop, but he didn't.

Fordyce was then taken into custody but again fled, and police had to use a taser on him. When Fordyce was searched, police say they found a bag of cocaine inside his clothes.

Detectives estimate that the damage from the fire is around $250K.

“The damage done by this fire has affected several homes and will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. This office will work to deliver accountability for the Salt Lake County residents and business that have been heavily impacted by the alleged actions of one man,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We appreciate the work of Murray City police officers to take this defendant into custody while their counterparts in the Murray City Fire Department helped to keep those in their community safe from the fire. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

William Fordyce is being held without bail.