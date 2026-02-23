Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies after rear-ending truck on I-15 in Midvale

UDOT
Scene of a fatal crash on I-15 in the Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah — One person was killed in a collision on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. near 8300 South in Midvale, a man driving a car southbound on I-15 crashed into the back of a box truck, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said their investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened, but they confirmed that the driver of the car died from his injuries.

Southbound I-15 was closed for about 10 minutes. But otherwise, traffic was not significantly impacted.

