Fire at Ogden apartments causes $1 million in damages, displaces 13

OGDEN, Utah — A fire at an Ogden apartment complex caused more than a million dollars in damage and forced over a dozen people out of their homes Monday night. Officials say only one injury was reported of a firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, they were first called to the apartments, located on the 300 block of 32nd Street, just after 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the windows and roof of the multi-story building.

Once the building was evacuated, firefighters were able to re-enter the homes and focus on extinguishing flames in hidden roof lines and knee walls.

A total of 32 firefighters from the Ogden City Fire Department and the Riverdale Fire Department responded to the scene. The Red Cross was also contacted to assist the 13 people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials say more than $1,000,000 worth of damage was done.