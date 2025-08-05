Grass fire in Weber County causes $100K in damages

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Weber County say a grass fire Monday afternoon caused more than $100,000 in damage to a structure and a vehicle that burned.

According to the Weber Fire District, the fire started just before 4:00 p.m., though the exact location of the fire wasn't disclosed. Crews from Ogden City, Roy City, and Hill Air Force Base all responded to the fire.

What started as a grass fire was upgraded when the flames reached a detached garage that contained a single vehicle. There were no reported injuries.

Weber County officials remind people that the area is still under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions and a Red Flag Warning. That means it was a no-burn day due to the critical conditions.