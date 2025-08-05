Bicyclist believed to be at fault for Monday night crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley police say their investigation indicates that the bicyclist involved in a crash Monday night was at fault. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of 5600 West and 3500 South.

The names of the people involved in the crash aren't being released.

According to West Valley police, an adult man was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk when he was struck by a truck. Investigators tell FOX 13 News that the bicyclist was going against the light and the truck driver had the right of way.

The truck driver did stay at the scene and helped render aid to the cyclist, who suffered moderate injuries to the head and had some broken bones. He is expected to survive.

West Valley Police Department says the crash is still under investigation and adds that bicyclists traveling at night should not wear dark clothing and ensure that they have all front and rear lights working so vehicles can see them. They also urge the public to follow the rules of the road.