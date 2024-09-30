Fire causes $400K in damages to West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Fire officials in West Valley City are saying a home that they responded to late Sunday night for a fire is now a total loss.

According to West Valley City Fire Department officials, they were called to the home at 4050 West Omega Way just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived heavy fire was coming from the garage and back of the house.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out but when crews first arrived 3 dogs were unaccounted for. 2 of them would be found alive in the structure and the other was later found outside the home and in good health.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 20 minutes of their arrival. But say more than $400,000 in damage was done to the home. Officials tell FOX 13 News that the home is a total loss.

The family that lives inside the home is staying with family following the fire. No injuries were reported.