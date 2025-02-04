Watch Now
Fire officials say hillside fire poses no threat to residents

South Weber Fire Department
SOUTH WEBER CITY, Utah — The South Weber Fire Department says that a hillside fire burning south of the city is contained and no threat to the community.

According to the fire department, the fire is an active natural material rubbish fire in an unincorporated part of Davis County. The department also thanked community members who contacted it about the fire.

Members of the South Weber Fire Department will be at the scene of the fire throughout the day to monitor the fire. However, they don't expect an update on the situation unless a significant change in conditions occurs.

