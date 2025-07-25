Buildings in flames after fire breaks out in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — A large fire has forced numerous evacuations in a Holladay neighborhood as thick smoke was seen over the Salt Lake Valley on Friday afternoon.

The fire is located near 1300 East and 4600 South in the area of Big Cottonwood Regional Park.

In one video shared with FOX 13 News, fire officials could be heard yelling at residents to get out of the area immediately.

FOX 13 News crews have seen at least two buildings on fire, although it's not known what kind of structures they were or if anyone was inside. A car port is also on fire with more than 10 cars inside.

Those who have been forced from their homes are congregating at 1300 East and Murray-Holladay Road.

