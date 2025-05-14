Fireworks restrictions for Salt Lake County implemented ahead of wildfire season

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy wildfire season, Salt Lake County Emergency Management has announced fireworks restrictions for much of the valley.

The restrictions ban personal fireworks in the benches and mountains. There is also a large area around Eagle Mountain in Utah County that is under fireworks restrictions.

The state has imposed personal fireworks restrictions on its unincorporated lands. Federal lands also have fireworks restrictions.

Each city can set its own restrictions, so people are urged to check to see if they are in a restricted area before lighting off personal fireworks this year.

The map can also be found on UFA's website HERE.