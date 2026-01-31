Florida woman killed in Park City Mountain skiing incident

PARK CITY, Utah — A 61-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a skiing incident at Park City Mountain Resort.

Officials originally responded to the incident on Tuesday on an intermediate trail near the Dreamscape Lift. The guest, a visitor from Florida, was transported to the University of Utah Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the Park City Mountain team, we share our heartfelt condolences with the family and friends of our guest,” said Deirdra Walsh, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain.