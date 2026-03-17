Eric Richins' family reacts after Kouri Richins found guilty on all charges

PARK CITY, Utah — After three weeks of testimony, Kouri Richins was found guilty of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, forgery, and two counts of insurance fraud.

Crime Jury reaches verdict in Kouri Richins trial Caroleina Hassett

As the judge was reading off the verdict in the courtroom, members of Eric Richins' family could be heard crying. They were also seen crying and hugging outside the courthouse.

“We’re definitely relieved,” one family member told reporters.

The jury deliberated for about three hours, which left many shocked at how quickly it was reached, including Eric’s sister Amy Richins.

“I feel like we are all in shock still. It’s been a long time coming, so just very happy that we got justice for my brother,” she said.

His family said they now want to focus on Eric’s three children.

“They're just loved. They have a lot of love surrounding them. They’re great boys, and they're going to be fine,” Eric’s cousin said.

They also want to honor who Eric was as a person.

“Four years ago, our family lost the brightest light. Eric is deeply loved and missed every single day. We are grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring justice for Eric. Our focus is now on honoring Eric’s life and supporting his boys as we all continue to heal,” Amy said.

“He was everyone's best friend," another family member added. "He was an amazing person, the most contagious laugh out there."

Meanwhile, defense attorneys appeared defeated coming out of the courthouse shortly after the verdict was announced.

WATCH: Kouri Richins reacts as judge reads jury's verdict

Kouri Richins found guilty on all counts in husband's murder

The verdict comes after the state called over 40 witnesses, but in a shocking decision, the defense rested without calling a single one.

The defense claimed the state did not prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt, but ultimately, the jury felt differently.

Kouri Richins sentencing will be on May 13.

Neither of the attorney teams provided statements or talked on camera after the verdict.