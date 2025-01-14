Former assisted living center may help fight homelessness in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A proposal on the table is aimed at helping a vulnerable community in Weber County.

The building at 2325 Madison Ave. in Ogden used to be Aspen Assisted Living.

"I think if we can help our neighbors in any way possible, let’s start in the very basic way of providing housing,” said Mickey Larson, who lives in Ogden.

Now, it's an empty building with many dreams riding on it.

"We found this property that meets all of our needs and really is the perfect location for this population,” said Andi Beadles, the executive director of the Weber Housing Authority.

WHA bought the space in 2019 and wants to turn it into a permanent housing facility for those experiencing chronic homelessness with a diagnosed disability. They would also have wraparound amenities and services, with case management and other benefits.

"There will be 25 homes that individuals will reside in,” said Beadles. “Some of the individuals will reside here indefinitely, whereas others will be able to become self-sufficient and be able to transition back into the community.”

They hosted an open house Monday night for people to get to walk through the facility, see the plans and understand more about what the project would entail.

"I’m really glad that we have a solution and that it's community-focused... I feel like people are excited about it,” said Siera Green, who heard about the project and attended the event to learn more about the impact it could have. “I feel like Ogden is different and welcoming of this, the space to help our community.”

But before the project moves forward, Ogden City Council has to approve the plans. Councilman Dave Graf isn't convinced that this is a good fit for the city.

"I think it would be wonderful if another city stepped up to say, 'We'll help,'” said Graf. “And I would love it if Ogden, as it's currently doing, would be able to locate another physical spot for this program to be housed. I have great concerns for our historic east central neighborhood around its economic vitality and health."

WHA plans to move their offices to the building to have more people on site and have additional law enforcement patrolling too.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX 13 News said they want to be part of the solution.

"I really don’t have any concerns about this project,” said Kevin Lundell, who lives around the corner. “I think the executive director and Weber Housing Authority team have really put a lot of thought and effort into this project. I believe it's going to be an example of how we can serve the most vulnerable in our neighborhood."

Ogden City is set to vote at Tuesday night's city council meeting.