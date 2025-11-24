Former Salt Lake City teacher found guilty of sex-related crimes against student

SALT LAKE CITY — A former teacher at West High School in Salt Lake City has been found guilty on seven counts of sex-related crimes against one of his students.

Sterrett Oney Neale was originally arrested in 2019, two years after the victim said the abuse began when she was a 17-year-old student participating in a school play directed by Neale.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, Neale would have the victim come to his classroom after school, where he would "kiss and sexually abuse her."

In August 2017, Neale had the victim meet him in an off-campus parking lot and drive her to his home. When the two arrived at the home, Neale made the girl "duck down so no one would see her." While inside, when his wife wasn't present, Neale sexually abused the victim in the bedroom.

The victim said the sexual abuse continued for over a year before she turned 18.

On Thursday, Neal3 was found guilty by a jury of three counts of first-degree Felony Object Rape, two counts of first-degree Felony Forcible Sodomy and two counts of Forcible Sexual Abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5.

“Our teachers are meant to protect and educate our children, not abuse them. We hope that this jury verdict helps the victim-survivor feel that she has received some justice, though perfect justice would mean this would have never happened to her," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.