Former West High School principal explains reason for leaving

SALT LAKE CITY — The former principal of West High School in Salt Lake City has shared why he is no longer on the job after nearly five years at the school.

In a social media post Tuesday night, Jared Wright explained that he stepped down and resigned his position due to "pressing family obligations," although he did not specify what those were.

Over a week ago, the Salt Lake City School District said Wright had left for a "personnel issue," but could not provide any further details on the matter. The district said Assistant Principal Wayne Culley was serving as the acting principal, adding that "West High is in good hands."

In his post, Wright, who attended the school as a student, said that he looked forward to "seeking other opportunities in the field of education when the time is right."

Wright went on to share thanks with those he worked with and helped teach.

"It has been my honor to work alongside an amazing faculty and staff, a supportive and compassionate community, and the most incredible students in the state of Utah," he wrote. "The world is and will be a better place because of you.: