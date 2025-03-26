Four people arrested following standoff in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Four people are in custody following a standoff with Unified Police at a West Jordan home late Tuesday night.

According to Unified Police, the incident started when they found a car linked to a person with multiple warrants. When officers attempted to stop the car the driver drove away.

Police followed the vehicle by helicopter to a West Jordan home where they saw 4 individuals walk inside of the home. That's when they called other agencies, including SWAT, to assist with the situation.

Two 19-year-old women, a 27-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man were taken into custody. The owner of the home was not involved, and investigators say the four arrested were living in the home's basement.

The names of those arrested haven't been released but FOX 13 News is working to get court documents to learn more information.