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Freeway closed following fatal crash near Woods Cross

A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera. A number of police vehicles have closed down the lanes of I-15 as they work to process the scene of the crash.
UDOT Traffic
A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera. A number of police vehicles have closed down the lanes of I-15 as they work to process the scene of the crash.
Posted

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Northbound I-15 was closed near Woods Cross Saturday morning following a fatal crash, according to UDOT.

In a post to social media, UDOT announced that northbound I-15 was closed at 2600 South. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway at 2600 South and allowed to reenter at 500 South.

UDOT also recommends taking I-215 West to Legacy Highway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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