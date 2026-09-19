Freeway closed following fatal crash near Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Northbound I-15 was closed near Woods Cross Saturday morning following a fatal crash, according to UDOT.

In a post to social media, UDOT announced that northbound I-15 was closed at 2600 South. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway at 2600 South and allowed to reenter at 500 South.

UDOT also recommends taking I-215 West to Legacy Highway as an alternate route.

⚠️Traveler Alert: NB I-15 is closed at 2600 S/Woods Cross due to a fatal crash. Traffic must exit at 2600 S and can get back on I-15 at 500 S. Alternate route is I-215 W to Legacy Hwy. pic.twitter.com/Z0qveWo0WT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 19, 2026

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.