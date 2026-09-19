Driver in critical condition after car rolls over, crashes in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A driver had to be extricated from their car in critical condition after rolling over in a Kearns neighborhood. Officials state the driver is expected to survive.

At 9:45 p.m., a car was driving through a Kearns neighborhood when, at 5280 West and 5200 South, it rolled over. Investigators believe that both the weather and the speed of the vehicle were factors in the crash.

Unified Fire crews responded to the scene and extricated the driver, the sole occupant. They were then transported to the hospital in critical condition. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.