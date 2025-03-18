Frontrunner delays following rider dumping gas inside train's bathroom

MURRAY, Utah — Utah Transit Authority officials say riders can expect 15 to 20-minute delays after a rider caused a disruption on the train.

According to UTA officials, the incident started when a rider of the Frontrunner got onto the train near the Murray Central Station with a gas-powered bike. When UTA workers told the man that he could not get on the train with the bike he became upset and dumped the gas in the bike inside of the train's bathroom.

Utah Transit Authority says they were able to drain the bathroom and that delays should only be 15-20 minutes.

UTA Police arrived on the scene and questioned the man. It isn't clear if he will face charges at this time.