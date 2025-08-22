Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers involved in Tremonton shooting

TREMONTON, Utah — Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the fallen officers involved in the shooting in Box Elder County Thursday evening.

A public viewing would be held for Officer Eric Estrada and Sgt. Lee Soreson Wednesday at Bear River High School. Their funerals are scheduled for Thursday and 10:00 a.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. respectively at the Utah State University Spectrum.

Attendees are asked to seated by 10:00 a.m.

Parking is expected to be limited and attendees are asked to plan accordingly.

