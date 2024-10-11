Watch Now
Garage fire at Marriot-Slaterville home causes $100K in damages

Weber County Fire
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — Crews with the Weber County Fire Department had to respond to a fire early Friday morning that started in the garage of a Marriott-Slaterville home.

Just after 3:00 a.m., crews say they were called to the home on West 2200 South for reports of flames coming from the home. 7 people were inside the home, as were their pets, but all made it out safely.

Crews tell FOX 13 News that two cars in the driveway and another in the garage itself are totaled from the fire. The fire was contained to the garage and a small bit of the attic was damaged as well.

The initial damages are estimated at $100,000. Though investigators say the house will be in liveable condition again once repairs are made.

