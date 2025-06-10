Gas leak forces evacuation of Park City businesses along Main Street

PARK CITY, Utah — Several businesses in Park City have been evacuated after a gas leak was detected along the popular Main Street on Tuesday.

According to the Park City Fire District, a call about the leak was first received just after noon. Enbridge Gas crews are currently on the scene, but it is not known what caused the leak or the size of the tear in the line.

Businesses south of Heber Avenue on Main Street have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported by officials.

