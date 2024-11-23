'Glow at Gallivan' lights up holiday cheer in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Maddison Erickson spoke the truth shared by all those who gathered to see the holiday lights turned on at the Gallivan Center.

“There's no place more magical than Salt Lake City,” she exclaimed.

The holidays have officially arrived, with families gathering downtown to see the fifth annual "Glow at Gallivan" light display.

“I am a big Christmas freak," Erickson said, adding that she was excited to share the celebration with her 18-month-old daughter.

“We live out in Tooele. So we drove out to come and see all the lights and we just love the Christmas magic,” she added.

Along with the lights, Santa and Disney princesses were on hand to meet everyone.

“To enjoy company, other people's company and enjoy my family," said Salvadore Lechuga on why he attended. "There's a lot of things that just bring people together here. So I enjoy it.”

There are 27 pieces in the light garden that anyone can check out for free.

“For downtown retailers, it's a very important time of year. Many of them do over 40, sometimes 50% of their annual sales happen between now and the middle of January," explained Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance.

Brewer hopes everyone comes out to experience the holiday season downtown.

“This is the season of darkness and we're going to make it the season of light.”