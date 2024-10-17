Grab one of these before heading up Cottonwood Canyons this winter

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in northern Utah have been lining up recently to get their hands on some important stickers ahead of when winter is really scheduled to hit.

Thanks to new legislation, the Utah Department of Transportation is working with local police agencies to increase enforcement of traction laws in the Cottonwood Canyons, mainly during the morning commute and on storm or busy days.

"It's crucial because you'll slow down everybody else. It takes one car to go off and the whole thing is jammed up," explained Sandy resident David Wilkinson.

It's all because the "greatest snow on Earth" isn't always the greatest to drive through

Something that can help is to have good tires.

"We are really committed to helping to educate and helping people realize early on in the process this year that you're going to need good tires, a 5/32 tread to get into the canyons, or you have to be chained up, and if you don't, you'll be turned around," explained Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers.

Having a UDOT Cottonwood Canyons sticker means your tires were inspected. and cleared to continue.

"So we'll check all four tires, and to quality, all four tires have to pass with a minimum of 5/32," added Weichers.

Nearly 400 people visited the UDOT building in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday to get their tires checked.

"It's so nerve-racking when you're getting ready to drive up the canyon in a snowstorm," said Murray resident Gabrielle Fortier. "So having somebody else tell me that my tires are safe, makes me feel a lot of confidence.."

While drivers don't need a sticker to drive through the canyons, having one means that during enforcement periods, you can drive straight through.

"I'm just glad to be doing my part. I know that the canyons get really busy, so anything that we can do to alleviate the traffic there would be great" shared Robert Howell, who picked up a sticker.

There's hope that more people do their part to to make traveling through the beautiful canyons safer.

"I think its a great idea," Wilkinson said.

Anyone interested in getting their own sticker should CLICK HERE to find a list of locations to have their tires inspected.