Group breaks into Loveland aquarium, climbs 'Claw' in the name of 'fun'

DRAPER, Utah — Police are hoping that a video posted to social media, showing a group breaking into the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper and climbing the massive structure that covers the attraction, doesn't inspire future copycat attempts.

The video shared Tuesday on Instagram shows the group which calls itself Urbex Utah inside the aquarium and climbing up "The Claw" structure that most see every day while driving on Interstate 15. At one point, one of the group appears to be hanging from the structure with their feet dangling below.

It's not clear when the video was actually shot,

When we reached out to Urbex Utah through social media, they admitted that what they were doing was illegal, but said they were willing to take the risk in the name of fun.

The Draper Police Department is investigating the incident and said those participating in the video could face charges. They added that they're not aware of similar trespassing incidents and said the possibility of serious injury or death is an even bigger concern for the department than the potential charges.

Representatives from the aquarium refused to comment, and police are asking anyone who might have information about the video to contact the department.