Habitat for Humanity paying tribute to former President Jimmy Carter

PARK CITY, Utah — Days after former President Jimmy Carter died at 100 years old, Habitat for Humanity continues to celebrate and honor his life.

At the Park City ReStore & Habitat For Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties, people filed in on Friday to shop.

Tucked away in the store, you could find a door.

"Front doors mean a lot to us," said Shellie Barrus, Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties.

A symbol of opportunity and a tribute to a man who meant so much to Habitat for Humanity.

Jenny Dorsey has volunteered at Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties for five years.

"His life after being in office was all about serving and serving the world that we live in," said Dorsey.

Dorsey, along with two dozen other people, took the time to write heartfelt messages and share warm thoughts on the memorial door about the former president.

"Thank you for showing the world what a life of service looks like," said Dorsey, as she read the message she wrote.

Carter's involvement with Habitat for Humanity dates back to the 1980's.

"The message that I share for President Carter is just I mean it was just such an inspiration, to me and my work with Habitat," said Barrus.

Barrus says they put the door out in the store on Thursday for people to sign.

"I will say that includes us some of us and the staff, just really thrilled to be able to share kind of our thoughts and appreciation for President Carter," said Barrus.

Barrus told FOX 13 News on Friday that the door will remain up for people to pay tribute to former President Carter through January 11th.

"It's been really great to hear how he touched other people's lives," said Barrus.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties service area is just over 77,000 population.