Heber City man arrested for child sex crimes following UK investigation

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber City man faces ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after he was identified during an investigation into Child Sex Abuse Materials in the United Kingdom.

Garrett Blaine Harmon, 29, was booked into Utah County Jail Friday after a year-long investigation that began in June 2025 in the United Kingdom. A phone belonging to a suspect in the U.K. investigation contained encrypted instant messages that were later traced to Harmon.

According to arresting documents filed by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the messages contained conversations between the U.K. suspect and Harmon and their alleged shared sexual interests in children. In a message dated January 2025, Harmon allegedly stated that he had inappropriately touched "several boys" during a camping trip.

The chat also included a number of photos allegedly of Harmon. Using facial recognition technology, U.K. investigators matched them with Harmon's social media profiles, whereupon they alerted the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

From there, investigators found workforce service records and Harmon's LinkedIn profile, which identifies him as an IT Systems Administrator for the Park City School District. After an attempt to locate Harmon at what was later discovered to be a former address, Harmon was later taken into custody.

He is currently being held without bail.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.