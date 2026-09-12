Gift of Life brings together organ donors, recipients and families

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people gathered at Liberty Park Saturday morning for DonorConnect’s Gift of Life Fun Run.

For everyone who took part, the race held a deeper meaning.

The event brought together organ donors, recipients, families who have lost loved ones and people still waiting for a transplant, all connected by stories of loss, survival, second chances and hope.

Tamara Larsen completed the 5K with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

“I just have to think every time I go through something that I’m alive and it’s worth it and I’m so grateful for my donors,” Larsen said.

For Emily Evans, the gift of life came in the form of a heart.

“I wouldn’t be here without my donor,” Evans said, becoming emotional.

Some runners came to celebrate lives that were saved. Others came to honor lives that were lost.

Izzette Elkins was near the front of the race, running for her baby brother Christopher, who died at just 18 months old.

“I’m here to celebrate the life and death of my baby brother Christopher at only 18 months,” Elkins said.

She had one goal for the race.

“I’m going to win this for my baby brother. He saved 4 lives doing what he did.”

Jessica Montoya lost her husband last year after a traumatic brain injury.

She came to the race surrounded by family and friends, they call themselves the “Montoya Mafia”, and connected with families whose lives were changed by organ donation.

“Oh my gosh, it’s overwhelming and exciting all at the same time,” Montoya said.

“It’s amazing, like hearing their story. And then being with Donor Connect and meeting other families and really the recipients.”

Tomi Rhoades is another familiar face at the Gift of Life event.

Rhoades, from the Uintah Basin, returns every year with a large group of family and friends.

Her daughter, Mylee, was killed in an ATV accident in 2023.

“It makes you feel so much better that you’ve helped someone and you’re part of something bigger,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades said returning to the race has become part of her healing.

“It’s so amazing to come here and just see how many other people are just doing the same thing we are, grieving and just coming here to heal.”

For other families, the event is a celebration of a new beginning.

Maria Baker of Cottonwood Heights attended with her husband, who recently received a kidney transplant.

“To believe in miracles,” Baker said.

“He just has three months with a new kidney from someone who just changed our life and I’m just so grateful to be here.”

One organ donor can save multiple lives, while tissue and eye donation can help many more people.

For some, the gift of life hasn’t come yet.

Gary Stanger is waiting for a double-lung transplant. He came to the race with his family to support the cause.

“I am on the recipient list, waiting for a double-lung transplant, so we decided to come out and support the cause,” Stanger said.

Stephanie Dickison is Stanger's sister and was there by his side.

“We’re excited. This is really fun to see the support,” Dickison said.

This event has been going on for some three decades. This year marked the first time the DonorConnect Foundation put on the event.

Foundation funds support programs including grief and bereavement services, legacy and honorary events and community outreach.

The foundation says continued community support is especially important as changes in federal funding affect the work being done to support donor families and recipients across Utah and the Mountain West.

For some, the Gift of Life is a heartbeat.

For others, it’s hope.

More information on Donor Connect can be found here.