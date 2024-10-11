Helicopter lands on Interstate 15 following crash between vehicle and semi

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Southbound Interstate 15 near 2700 North is closed currently following a crash that happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Jeep and another vehicle were involved in a crash coming from the on-ramp. The Jeep would cross the gore area of the Interstate and was hit by a semi-truck. The semi then hit another vehicle sending that vehicle over the wall of the Interstate.

One driver was airlifted in critical condition. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and working to learn the status of the other drivers.

All of Southbound I-15 is expected to be closed for another hour to 2 hours. One lane of Northbound I-15 is still closed as well.