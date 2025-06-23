Herriman 18-year-old facing manslaughter charges after allegedly accidental shooting

HERRIMAN, Utah — A man from Herriman is now facing a manslaughter charge after police say he allegedly shot his friend accidentally while playing with guns. Alexander Okustino Finau, 18, was arrested Friday.

According to court documents, Herriman police were called to a home on South Blayde Drive Friday night on reports of a 22-year-old being shot. During a call with first responders, police say the suspect, Alexander Finau, stated multiple times that there was an accidental shooting and he didn't know what to do.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Finau in the front yard while emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim. The victim, who hasn't been named, died at the scene.

Investigators say there was no physical altercation that led to the shooting and instead believe, based on witness statements, that Finau was playing with two guns at the time of the shooting. According to detectives, witnesses saw Finau walking down a hallway, pointing two handguns at the victim, who was backing away with his hands raised.

When witnesses heard a gunshot, they found the victim lying on the ground with the guns on a nearby bed. Finau allegedly, following the shooting, immediately left the home and called 911.

Alexander Finau faces a charge of manslaughter and is being held without bail.