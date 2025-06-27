High-speed crash leaves two people hospitalized, one man arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man is now under arrest and facing charges after he allegedly tried to drive away from police at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized following the crash. Their names and the name of the man police arrested haven't been released.

According to the Unified Police Department, their detectives were looking for a 34-year-old man when they believed he spotted a detective he recognized. The suspect police say then drove at a high speed away from the area of 3900 South State Street.

Near 2100 South and 300 East, the driver collided with another vehicle before exiting the vehicle and running on foot. Multiple agencies, including drone and K9 units, responded to the scene and assisted in locating and arresting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he will face charges once he is medically clear.

The driver of the victim vehicle, a 29-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 26-year-old, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. Friday. The roadway reopened at 6:00 a.m.