Eastbound I-80 closed due to massive paint spill in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Drivers heading east on Interstate 80 in Summit County are facing significant delays after yellow paint was spilled all over the freeway after a crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation first announced the closure at milepost 157 near Wanship around 2:30 p.m. All eastbound lanes were closed, as well as the left lane of westbound I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck hauling about 15 large pieces of pipe rear-ended a "traffic control truck," which had a large barrel of paint. The pipes and paint were scattered all across the highway as a result of the crash.

As of 4 p.m., UHP said one lane was open as crews continue to clean up the mess, which UDOT said is considered a hazardous materials situation.

UDOT said it will take a while and urged drivers to avoid the area.

