Fire breaks out at downtown Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews have responded to a large fire at an upscale bar and restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday night.



The fire is at 321 S. Main Street, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, which is the location of the London Belle Supper Club.

It's not yet known if any other buildings or businesses are involved. The cause is also not known yet.

Mythili Gubbi | FOX 13

The public is being asked to avoid the areas as the severity of the blaze has escalated to a two-alarm fire, but no further information is known.

Utah Transit Authority TRAX lines that run through the area have been shut down.



