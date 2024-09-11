Watch Now
Highland High School to have extra security following 'non-credible' threat

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Highland High School say they will have extra security and police presence on campus Wednesday following what they are calling a 'non-credible' threat.

The school's principal, Jeremy Chatterton, sent out an alert to families early Wednesday morning saying they have received numerous emails, "regarding graffiti that was posted on a bathroom stall last week." He adds that the school investigated the graffiti with their resource officer.

"We do not believe there is a credible threat to our building," Chatterton would write to families. As a precaution however, he says they will have additional security and police on campus today.

Chatterton would also ask families that still have concerns to reach out to the school's administrators.

