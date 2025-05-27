Hiker rescued after falling from top of waterfall in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — A hiker was seriously injured Monday when he fell from near the top of a waterfall in Adams Canyon in Layton.

First responders said the man had climbed up rocks next to the falls and slipped, landing on the rocks below. Another hiker helped get the man out of the water.

Paramedics say he had a significant head injury and a serious leg injury, and he had to be flown out by helicopter.

VIDEO BELOW: Helicopter hoists injured hiker from waterfalls

Helicopter hoist video

"He's lucky to be alive," said Steve Petty with Davis County Search and Rescue. "I hope that all the people going up the canyon today are more careful around edges like that. Our county has a lot of loose rock, and these waterfalls are fun to see, fun to go get cooled off on a hot day, but the top of the waterfall is not a good place to be."

Layton City Fire said the hiker fell more than 20 feet.



"As a reminder, please stay safe while hiking. Be prepared for changing trail and weather conditions, and always hike with caution near water and steep terrain," the department wrote in a Facebook post.