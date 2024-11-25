Holiday Bag Project looking for more volunteers to help children in need

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The USANA Foundation is working to make sure children who are facing food insecurity have the nourishment they need over the two week holiday break in December.

They have an army of volunteers pitching in to help and they are looking for more.

The Holiday Bag Project relies on community members to fill nearly 5000 bags that consist of a 2-week supply of non-perishable food.

The donations support students from Ogden to Payson. “This is something we do every single year,” said Michelle Benedict, director of global programs for USANA Foundation. “It's unique because it’s do it yourself.”

After signing up online, those who commit to donating can pick up their bags at USANA Foundation. Then they gather the items included on the shopping list. The estimated cost to fill one bag is between $20 and $30.

When their bag is complete, donors can drop it off directly at the school where it will be given to a child. “You pick a school and the number of bags you’d like to do,” Benedict said.

Since the program began several years ago, it has grown steadily every year. “If we didn’t have a need for these bags it would be wonderful,” Benedict said.

Those interested in donating and volunteering to the Holiday Bag Project can sign up at this link until December 6.