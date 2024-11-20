How a simulation teaches leaders about the struggles of reintegrating into society

SALT LAKE COUNTY — ﻿Anndrea Wild, with the Salt Lake County Office of homelessness and criminal justice reform, calls it a hand-up, not a handout. “And I think it’s important for people to recognize and empathize with those who are in the struggle.”

The cafeteria at the South building of the Salt Lake County complex will be transformed Thursday into a simulator of the challenges faced by those trying to re-enter society after being homeless or leaving incarceration. It’s designed to educate policymakers, provider agencies, and community members about those struggles.

Participants will take on real-life scenarios where they have to navigate various systems to re-integrate into society. Like trying to find housing, employment, healthcare, and other basic activities of daily living.

Experts like Anndrea Wild say something as simple as losing your driver's license or ID can be a huge hurdle to getting the help and services needed. “Even though these systems are well-meaning and everyone is trying to do their very best to help people, sometimes they’re disjointed and they aren’t pulled together in a way that can be easy to navigate for somebody that may be missing some of the resources to help them be successful.”

Salt Lake County Council Suzanne Harrison agrees. “This simulation helps policymakers understand the challenges and hopefully work together to help make those barriers less so that people can more easily get on a path to success.”

The simulations are all based on the real, lived experiences of those who have been through it. It reflects a six-week time frame and participants have eight minutes to move through each week’s expectations and requirements.

Anndrea Wild says when the path is made easier for folks to reintegrate into society, we all win.