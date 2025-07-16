Midvale pet cat killed in shooting that police believe may have been targeted

MIDVALE, Utah — Officers with the Unified Police Department are now searching for suspects who they say killed a cat in what appears to be a targeted shooting. This happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near 7400 South State Street.

According to police, they were called by a man who said he was taking his wife to work when he saw two men shoot a cat on a sidewalk. When police arrived, they found a cat dead with a single gunshot wound.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe that two unknown men drove up to the sidewalk and fired one shot at the cat before driving away. Why the cat was targeted isn't clear, but investigators say the cat's owner reportedly had the animal for ten years.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who the suspects may be is asked to call the Unified Police Department.