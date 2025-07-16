Mudslide on Holladay hillside displaces residents of multiple homes

HOLLADAY, Utah — Three homes were evacuated Tuesday night after a mudslide on the east bench of the Salt Lake Valley.

Unified Fire Authority said a water line broke shortly after 8 p.m., causing the mudslide. It happened on a hill east of I-215 near 3100 South.

Nobody was injured, but three homes were evacuated. Firefighters helped to stop the water, mud and debris from flowing into homes as much as they could before the water company was able to turn the water off. One of the homes sustained a "significant" amount of mud in its basement.

