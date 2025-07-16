Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Mudslide on Holladay hillside displaces residents of multiple homes

Image (2).jpg
Unified Fire Authority
Image (2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

HOLLADAY, Utah — Three homes were evacuated Tuesday night after a mudslide on the east bench of the Salt Lake Valley.

Unified Fire Authority said a water line broke shortly after 8 p.m., causing the mudslide. It happened on a hill east of I-215 near 3100 South.

Nobody was injured, but three homes were evacuated. Firefighters helped to stop the water, mud and debris from flowing into homes as much as they could before the water company was able to turn the water off. One of the homes sustained a "significant" amount of mud in its basement.

Courtesy Unified Fire Authority.jfif

Courtesy Unified Fire Authority (3).jfif
Courtesy Unified Fire Authority (4).jfif

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere