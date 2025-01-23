How investigators say they were able to connect a man in Utah to a nearly 50-year-old case

SALT LAKE CITY — Honolulu Police and the Unified Police of the Greater Salt Lake say they have arrested a 66-year-old man in a Utah nursing home in connection to a Hawaii murder nearly 50 years ago. Gideon Belamidi Castro was arrested Monday at 10:40 a.m. and is now awaiting extradition to Hawaii.

According to police, on the morning of March 21, 1977, at around 7:30 a.m., they were called to the English building of McKinley High School. There the body of 16-year-old Dawn Momohara was found on the second floor.

Investigators say that Dawn was found partially clothed and appeared to have been sexually assaulted. She also had an orange cloth around her neck. She was a sophomore at the school.

An autopsy confirmed that Dawn had been sexually assaulted and investigators were able to find seminal fluid.

Dawn's mother told detectives that she last heard from her when she announced she was going to a shopping center. A witness and friend of Dawn reported that he and his girlfriend had seen a car near the English building. A man was also seen getting into the car. The witness circled back around but by that time the car and the man inside were gone.

Investigators on March 28, just one week later, talked to two brothers, William and Gideon Castro. Gideon told police that he knew Dawn having met her in 1976 at a school dance.

William Castro told police that he had last seen Dawn three days before her murder when she walked past his home. He explained to investigators that he had offered her a ride to campus but she declined.

It wasn't until March of 2019 when a homicide cold case detective submitted a request to the Honolulu Police Department's forensic biology unit to process several items of evidence recovered from the scene. Those items included blue shorts and underwear that belonged to Dawn.

In May of 2020, a DNA criminalist obtained the partial major DNA profile of an unidentified man from the sperm found on Dawn's shorts. In September of 2023, investigators received information that William Castro or Gideon Castro could be potential suspects in the case.

Investigators that November had one of William's adult children submit DNA for testing. Detectives were able to use that sample to rule out William Castro as a suspect.

Again detectives went to the children of one of the suspects, this time one of Gideon's children, for a DNA sample to test. FBI investigators confirmed that the son of Gideon was the biological child of the man who left DNA at the scene of Dawn Momohara's murder.

On the morning of January 21 at 10:40 a.m., officers with the Millcreek Investigations Unit of the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake arrested Gideon at a local nursing home. He now faces murder charges in the death of Dawn Momohara.