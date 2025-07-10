Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How one squirrel caused thousands to lose power in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officials with Rocky Mountain Power say thousands of customers are without power currently following a squirrel causing a fuse to blow Thursday morning.

According to the utility company, at around 6:50 a.m. a squirrel fried a circuit breaker causing a fuse to blow. That left around 4,500 power customers without power.

About an hour following the original outage, Rocky Mountain Power had switched lines and restored power to half of the customers impacted. Currently, around 2,562 customers are in the dark.

Rocky Mountain Power expects the power to be fully restored by 10:00 a.m.

