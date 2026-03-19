How will the lighter snowpack affect Provo River's runoff for 2026?

PROVO, Utah — Amid the unseasonably warm weather we’re experiencing, FOX 13 dug into how these temperatures will affect our mountain snowpack and the many waterways they feed.

The warm weather has already tempted bikers, walkers and more into the great outdoors.

Heather Evelyn and a friend were among many taking full advantage. But this turn of the season happened early enough to cause concern.

“There’s always a concern for having enough water, having some kind of weather,” said Evelyn.

The temperatures will accelerate the mountain meltdown, according to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Ormond.

“We don’t have a lot of snow on our snowpack - but it’s still got to go somewhere,” said Sgt. Ormond.

Sgt. Ormond had put out warnings earlier than usual this year to respect the Provo River.

“Right now, we’re looking at it, it’s about 130 cubic feet per second,” said Sgt. Ormond. “We can see in peak flow, it could go all the way up to 2,000 cubic feet per second.”

But given the year we’re having, the local National Weather Service's office noted that we would not be in danger of reaching those marks anytime soon.

“If this were a normal winter, and we had this type of heat this time of year, then that would definitely be a concern,” said meteorologist Hayden Mahan.

Mahan said with virtually no snow at low- or mid-elevations, what’s left won’t come rushing down all at once.

“That snow that’s at the highest elevation - you pretty much have to prime the entire snowpack before it really starts melting off,” said Mahan.

Mahan told FOX 13 News that even if we see significant runoff in the days and months ahead, our state’s rivers are only filled to about 10 to 25 percent of capacity. So there’s plenty of room to take on more water.

“I’m curious how summer’s going to end up looking,” said Evelyn. “What the lakes, the rivers, and everything is going to look like - if there’s going to be enough water?”

Those who are itching to get in the water, particularly on the Provo, still need to take caution.

“The water coming down the [Provo] River comes off the bottom of Deer Creek Reservoir,” said Sgt. Ormond. “The temperature never really varies - and that temperature is 50 degrees.”

Sgt. Ormond said whether you plan to float the river, kayak it, or fly fish, be prepared for that cold water and have a life jacket or flotation device ready in case of emergency.

He also warns parents to pay close attention to their young children. They've had to respond to tragedies in the past, where people have been swept away by swift water.