Hypothermic hiker rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon, officials say

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A hiker who became stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday during a storm had to be rescued by Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews. The hiker is now recovering in the hospital.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's office, on Saturday at 7:04 p.m., they were called to assist a stranded hiker who was cliffed out on the South Ridge of Mt. Superior in the canyon.

Officials say the hiker had set out earlier in the day to attempt to summit the mountain and went off-trail when the snowstorm rolled in. Temperatures dropped to the 20s and blowing snow made visibility difficult for the hiker who decided to call for assistance.

Rescue teams gathered near the base of Alta Ski Resort and sent two teams up the mountain. It took the crews an hour and a half to make contact with the hiker.

According to the rescue teams, a break in the storm allowed a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to perform a hoist rescue. By midnight, the teams were off the mountain.

The hiker was taken to an ambulance, which transported him to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.