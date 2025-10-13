Woman critically injured by windblown debris after evacuating from RedWest

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who attended the RedWest music festival Saturday in Salt Lake City was badly injured while seeking shelter after the event was evacuated due to severe weather.

Salt Lake City Police said the 23-year-old woman went to her car, parked near 1055 W. North Temple, to shelter from the storm.

At one point, she stepped out of her car, according to police. The wind then blew a 2"x12" scaffolding board from a nearby apartment building under construction. The board hit the woman and her car, and paramedics responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m. She was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Her exact injuries are not known at this time, and there was no update on her condition as of Sunday evening.

