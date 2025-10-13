Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash blocks several lanes of northbound I-15 causing major delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash involving three vehicles has blocked 4 lanes of northbound I-15 in South Salt Lake. The crash is near 2700 South and has the left lanes blocked.

Utah Department of Transportation officials say that the crash, which they first alerted the public to at 7:18 a.m., is blocking the 4 left lanes on the northbound side of the interstate.

What caused the crash isn't known currently. But officials were able to confirm that 3 cars were involved in the wreck, with one person being transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.

