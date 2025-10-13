Crash blocks several lanes of northbound I-15 causing major delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash involving three vehicles has blocked 4 lanes of northbound I-15 in South Salt Lake. The crash is near 2700 South and has the left lanes blocked.

Watch Live: Officials respond to crash on NB I-15

Utah Department of Transportation officials say that the crash, which they first alerted the public to at 7:18 a.m., is blocking the 4 left lanes on the northbound side of the interstate.

What caused the crash isn't known currently. But officials were able to confirm that 3 cars were involved in the wreck, with one person being transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

