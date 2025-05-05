Watch Now
I-15 in Juab County closed in Mona due to fuel spill

MONA, Utah — Interstate 15's southbound lanes are currently closed in Juab County following a semi crash that caused fuel to spill onto the roadway near Mona.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon when a semi lost its driveline and punctured holes in the vehicle's fuel tank. What led up to the truck's driveline failing isn't known.

Troopers tell FOX 13 News that an estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled on the roadway. Crews are working to clean up the spill, which prompted the closure of the interstate.

Currently, drivers heading south on I-15 are being diverted to take exit 233 in Mona as crews work to reopen the roadway.

